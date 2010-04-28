Idaho Govenor Can Afford The Hospital, Can You?

Idaho Govenor Butch Otter was one of the first state govenors on Fox News that publically stated he would work to sue the Federal Government if the Health Care Reform Bill was passed. Recently Govenor Otter required hospitalization that over 17,000 Idahoans without health care coverage would not seek because they do not have the coverage due to finances or employment status or personal choice. The author - Rachel Daigle writes an exceptional editorial Idahoans even with health care insurance face each time illness or accidents force a medical treatment decision.