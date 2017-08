Progress!. Good to see individuals vote and sometimes oppose their own party. Even a Democrat crossed party lines to vote with the Republican cloture motion.

"Brown joined Sens. Olympia Snowe (R-ME), Susan Collins (R-ME), Kit Bond (R-MO), and George Voinovich (R-OH) in voting with Democrats to quash the GOP filibuster. Sen. Ben Nelson (D-NE) was the only Democrat to break ranks and vote against invoking cloture.

The final tally on the vote was 62-30."