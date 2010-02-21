How Reconciliation Would Work | The New Republic

This article describes how reconcilation would work. Written January 19, 2010 by Jeff Davis, he envisioned a Health Care reconciliation before the February 12 Congressional Recess. Reading the strategy, you have to wonder when the next Congressional Recess is scheduled (Easter)? And what impact the impending Health Care Summit between Republicans, Democrats, and President Obama at Blair House will have on a consolidation of the Senate and House Health Care Reform Bills. Reconciliation to overcome clouture. The Bryd Rules. Very complex tactics Republicans have employed before yet are now detesting as Republicans are forcing Democrats to employ extraordinary measures to pass Health Care Reform.