Newsvine - Independent Clean Energy Vision & Action Versus Climategate Investigations

Congressman Mike Simpson (R- Id) and Jerry Lewis (R-CA) want President Obama to investigate the impact of the "climategate studies had on EPA recommendations in recent legislation. I believe we need to be looking forward - not backward. We can question the findings of global warming scientist - but we can't question the impact air quality has when our eyes sting or respiratory systems are affected. This article proposes exploiting all US energy sources with a sense of urgency while responsibily decreasing dependence on fossile fuels and simultaneously building up clean energy independence.