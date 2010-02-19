Newsvine

AF Chief

About Seriously focused abstract humor, integrity and respect. Articles: 12 Seeds: 6 Comments: 577 Since: Jun 2009

Newsvine - Independent Clean Energy Vision & Action Versus Climategate Investigations

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by AF Chief View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNewsvine
Seeded on Fri Feb 19, 2010 5:23 PM
Discuss:

Congressman Mike Simpson (R- Id) and Jerry Lewis (R-CA) want President Obama to investigate the impact of the "climategate studies had on EPA recommendations in recent legislation. I believe we need to be looking forward - not backward. We can question the findings of global warming scientist - but we can't question the impact air quality has when our eyes sting or respiratory systems are affected. This article proposes exploiting all US energy sources with a sense of urgency while responsibily decreasing dependence on fossile fuels and simultaneously building up clean energy independence.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor